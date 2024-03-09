Ukrainian President's Office Chief, RSA Leader's Security Adviser Discuss Preparations For Global Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Developing contacts between President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, had a phone call with the RSA leader's national security adviser, Sidney Mufamadi.

This was reported by the Office press service, Ukrinform saw.

"The parties discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit, set to be held in Switzerland. The head of the President's Office thanked the Republic of South Africa for its participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula and emphasized the importance of African representatives' participation in the Peace Summit," the message reads.

Andriy Yermak and Sidney Mufamadi also discussed top-level contacts between Ukraine and the Republic of South Africa.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and prospects for cooperation in the economic and technological areas with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Muhammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, reported on February 25 that more than 160 countries would be invited to the Peace Summit. Russia's participation is not being envisaged at this stage.