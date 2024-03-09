Kuwait Health Min.: New Medical Center Serves 13,000 Patients

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 9 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Health Minister Ahmad Al-Awadhi said on Saturday that the newly launched Ali Mohammad Thunayan Al-Ghanim Health Center in Abdali area in Kuwait's north-western Jahra Governorate would serve as many as 13,000 patients.

While opening the new center, the minister told reporters that the medical facility, which would be open round the clock, is home to, inter alia, a laboratory, a pharmacy and various 10 clinics and a dental radiology department.

Funded by Kuwaiti citizen Ali Al-Ghanim, the center comes in the context of the Health Ministry's 100-day action plan, the minister pointed out.

For his part, Al-Ghanim said he was pleased to finance the new health center, which would offer various health services to the population of Abdali area.

He added that he was ready to profoundly back any step that could lead to providing better health care for the people of Kuwait. (end)

