Israel Committed 10 Massacres Against Gaza Families Within 24 Hours

Gaza, Mar. 9 (Petra)-Israeli occupation committed 10 massacres against Gaza families, claiming 82 Palestinians and 122 injuries during the past 24 hours, Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said.
In the daily report on causalities by the ongoing Israeli aggression in its 155th consecutive day on Gaza, the ministry said a number of victims are still under rubble and on roads, as the occupation bars ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching victims.
To date, Gaza death toll by Israeli aggression rose to 30,960 martyrs and 72,524 injuries since last October 7 and 72% of the victims were children and women.
