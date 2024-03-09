Ten Years In The Making, Blessy Directorial ‘The Goat Life’ Is Finally Going To Be Out

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 9 (IANS) The trailer of the much awaited 'The Goat Life' by award winning director Blessy has been finally released.

Starring upcoming superstar Prithviraj, the film has been billed as a visual spectacle.

Speaking about the film, Blessy said: "'The Goat Life' is the greatest survival adventure ever, simply because something as unbelievable as that actually happened to someone.

“Truth has never been stranger than fiction. Actually the tagline for the novel from which the movie is adapted from itself is 'lives we have not lived are all myths for us'. It has been a decade, but I only spent half the time Richard Attenborough spent making Gandhi, it's not a big deal,” said Blessy.

Sharing his experience, Prithviraj said: "It's been a long journey and not an easy one; after a decade long wait, the audience gets to watch the fruit of our hard work and turmoil."

“From Covid Days to today, 'The Goat Life' has been an unexpected and an unforgettable journey. It has been an honour to be a part of Blessy sir's vision and watch a maestro like A. R. Rahman bring music to life. 'The Goat Life' is more than just a movie for us, it's a story that has touched our hearts and will stay with us forever. We hope the audience feels the same,” said Prithviraj.

The movie is based on the novel 'Aadujeevitham', one of the most popular best sellers in Malayalam literary world, which has been translated in 12 languages, including foreign languages.

Penned by noted writer Benyamin, it tells the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s, migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes abroad.

Produced by Visual Romance, 'The Goat Life' also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian actors like Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, along with renowned Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles.

The stunning visuals of the film have been shot by K. S. Sunil and edited by A. Sreekar Prasad.

Being shot in multiple countries around the world, the film is the biggest-ever venture in the Malayalam film industry, setting new benchmarks in production standards, storytelling, and acting prowess.