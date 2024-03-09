Rusted Grenades, Bullets & Explosives Recovered In J&K’S Rajouri

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, March 9 (IANS) Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday recovered rusted grenades, bullets and explosives in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
Police said that rusted grenades, bullets and explosives were found in Darhal Chokian area of Rajouri, as per the inputs received.
Police said following the input a party from police station Darhal and CRPF rushed to the spot and recovered the cache of rusted grenades, bullets and explosives.
