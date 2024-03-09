Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: When And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Mumbai will face Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final from March 10 - March 14, 2024, at the Wankhede Stadium.
Vidarbha will look to secure its third Ranji Trophy title while Mumbai has a chance of winning a record 42nd title.
Vidarbha secured qualification to the final with a 62-run victory over Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final. The talented squad comprises experienced campaigner Umesh Yadav and has a strong core with players such as Yash Rathod, Karun Nair, and Yash Thakur, among others.
Mumbai qualified for the final by picking up a victory over Tamil Nadu, winning the semi-final matchup by an innings and 70 runs, courtesy an all-round performance by Shardul Thakur. Apart from Thakur, Mumbai's star-studded squad features many national team players such as Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw.
Full squads:
Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Bupesh Lalwani, Suryansh Shegde, Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Amogh Bhatkal, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jay Gokul Bista, Atharva Ankolekar, Prasad Pawar (wicketkeeper), Suved Parkar, Sylvester D'Souza
Vidarbha: Akshay Wadkar (captain/wicketkeeper), Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Yash Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Mohit Kale, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Wath (wicketkeeper), Shubham Dubey, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Akhsay Wakhare, Lalit M Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Rajneesh Gurbani.
Here's everything you need to know about the final live coverage and broadcast:
What: Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final
When: March 10 - March 14, 2024
Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Time: 9:30 AM onwards
Television broadcast in India: Sports18 Khel
Live streaming in India: JioCinema
