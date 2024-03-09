Jordan Imported 310K Tablets Last Year

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.9 (Petra) - Jordan imported a total of 310,000 tablets during the past year worth JD49.5 million.According to a statement by Vision Association for Mobile Devices Investors Saturday, the Kingdom's tablet market witnessed "noticeable" changes compared to previous years, as 451,000 tablet devices were imported, worth JD51 million in 2022, while 359,000 tablets worth JD49 million were imported in 2021.The association's president, Ahmed Alloush, said these figures do not reflect changes in demand over the years, but also embody development in the quality and diversity of tablets available in local markets, as various options are available in terms of prices and quality, which meet needs and budgets of different consumers.Alloush pointed out that the association is working to strengthen partnerships with global suppliers to ensure continuity of providing "high-quality" tablets at "affordable" prices to the local market.Additionally, he voiced the association's commitment to support development of the cellular market and enhance awareness of the importance of technology in improving life quality and expanding learning horizons.