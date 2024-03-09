Amiri Diwan Relays Kuwait Amir's Congratulations On Coming Ramadan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 9 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Saturday conveyed congratulations of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the citizens and residents of Kuwait on near advent of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The Diwan announced that His Highness the Amir and the gracious Al-Sabah family will receive well-wishers on the blessed month on the first and second days of Ramadan from 08:00 p.m. at the family's Diwan at Bayan Palace.

The Ramadan well-wishers will be allowed to enter the palace via the gate of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Fahad bin Abdulaziz road.

The Amiri Diwan prayed to His Almighty so he may safeguard His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and recur the gracious month with all blessings and goodness.

It has also hoped that Islamic states and their peoples may witness progress and prosperity. (end)

rk













MENAFN09032024000071011013ID1107955482