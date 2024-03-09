Rahul Gandhi's Yatra Reaches Chhotaudepur, Plans Civic Engagement In Narmada District

(MENAFN- IANS) Chhotaudepur, March 9 (IANS) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered the Chhotaudepur District of Gujarat on its third day in the state.

The former Congress President is set to address a congregation of social workers in Narmada District, highlighting the journey's focus on social justice and dialogue.

Today, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is traversing through Chhotaudepur, Bharuch, Narmada, and Surat.

Having entered Gujarat from Rajasthan on March 7, the yatra has since seen senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, paying tribute to the tribal leader Govind Guru at Kamboi Dham near Jhalod and he also prayed at the goddess Harsiddhi temple in Rajpipla on Saturday.

The morning leg of the journey included visits to Chhotaudepur and Narmada Districts.

Today, the Congress MP is scheduled to meet 70 activists and representatives from civil society organisations in Narmada District.

The discussion will focus on pressing issues affecting farmers, tribals and Dalits.

Following the Narmada District engagements, the yatra will proceed towards Bharuch and Surat Districts, with an overnight stay planned in Rupan, Surat. This follows a night halt at Jambughoda Village in Panchmahal District.