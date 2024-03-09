Mother, Father Equally Entitled To Recognition As Parents: Delhi HC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has observed that the mother and father are "equally entitled to recognition as parents" of the child, just as a daughter and son are as the children of a couple.

Justice C Hari Shankar was hearing a petition by one B.A. LLB graduate Ritika Prasad, who has contended that the degree issued to her on completion of the course reflects only her father's name and not her mother's name.

Prasad has sought that her degree should reflect both her father's and mother's name.

"Equality of opportunity is but one facet of gender equality. Equality of recognition is just as important. Just as a daughter and son are equally entitled to recognition as the children of a couple, the mother and father are also equally entitled to recognition as parents of the child."

Justice Shankar agreed with Prasad's sumbmissiom that names of both parents should necessarily be reflected on the body of the certificate.

He said: "I am, therefore, completely in agreement with Ms. Prasad in her submission that there is no reasonable justification for only mentioning the father's name alone in any certificate relating to education or educational qualifications."

He added: "It would be clearly retrogressive if educational certificates, degrees and other such documents reflect the name only of the father of a candidate, eliminating the name of the mother."

The court directed concerned officials in the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) that, in future, every document relating to the students in which the name of the parents of the student is to be mentioned, would reflect the name of both the father and mother of the concerned student.

"This shall be treated as mandatory and non-negotiable," the judge said.

The court clarified that these observations may have to be adjusted in cases of, for example, children adopted by a sole parent, or such other exceptional cases.

"Needless to say, such cases would have to be addressed on their individual facts," he said.

The court said the GGSIPU is directed to, within two weeks, issue a fresh B.A. LLB degree/certificate to the petitioner in which the names of both her father and mother would be reflected.

"Let a copy of this order be marked to the UGC for circulation amongst all universities which come within its purview," the court said.