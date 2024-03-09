When You Win A Test, Everything Has To Fall Into Place, Says Rohit Sharma On 4-1 Triumph

(MENAFN- IANS) Dharamshala, March 9 (IANS) After India thrashed England by an innings and 64 runs to win the fifth and final Test at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala to clinch a 4-1 series triumph, captain Rohit Sharma said everything has to fall into place if one is to win a game in the longer format.

On day three, India were bowled out for 477 in their first innings, taking a handy lead of 259 runs. Under pressure, England capitulated in stunning fashion in their second innings as Ravichandran Ashwin, playing in his 100th Test match, took 5-77.

Kuldeep Yadav followed up his five-wicket haul in the first innings with 2-40, while Bumrah picked 2-38 and Ravindra Jadeja returned with 1-25 as England were bowled out for 195 in 48.1 overs, for India to secure an impressive series win after losing the opening Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs.

"When you win a Test, everything has to fall into place. Lot of things we did right through the match. At some stage people are going to go, we know that. All these guys (the young players) are short on experience but they've played a lot of cricket.”

“We've got to nurture them and make them understand the game. When put under pressure they responded pretty well. Credit goes to the entire team for that. We talk about scoring runs, but it is as important to take 20 wickets to win the Test match. Everyone, all the bowlers came and responded. They wanted to make a difference with the ball in hand,” said Rohit after the match ended.

Talking about Kuldeep, who took the Player of the Match award, Rohit said,“We know he has a lot of potential, can be a match-winner. He has something about him. Since his knee injury he has come back, he's putting a lot on the ball now.”

Kuldeep also felt his performance in Dharamshala was one of his best spells in Test cricket. "I think, yes. Hard work from the last couple of years, getting the reward now. I liked the Zak Crawley wicket. Focusing on the length, landing the ball on a good length.”

“Not thinking about the batter. Length, the pace that I'm bowling and the rhythm. The batting coach helped me a lot (in improving with the bat), not only in the skill aspect but the mental aspect also."

There was more cheer for India as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal got the Player of the Series award after making 712 runs, the most by any batter in the format.“Most pleasing was his batting! The guy's got a long way to go, wants to take on the bowlers. The talent, the shots, he puts bowlers under pressure. He's come a long way and will understand what he needs to do. Top series for him, likes to score big," added Rohit.

On his performance with the bat, where he also hit 26 sixes, Jaiswal said, "Really enjoyed it, it gave me a lot of experience. Really happy with the way I played. Thinking about playing my shots, if I think I can score runs, I will take it on. Trying to play one match at a time, enjoy it and do something to help my team."