Russians Injure Nine Civilians In Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops injured nine more civilians in the Donetsk region over the past day.
The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"On March 8, Russians injured nine residents of the Donetsk region: two in Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, and Siversk, one in Shakhove, Berdychi, and Pivdenne," the head of the region wrote.
He noted that the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, on March 7, Russian troops killed one resident of the Donetsk region, and three more people were injured.
