Two People Died In Kherson Region As Result Of Shelling Over Day

In the Kherson region, two people were killed and two others were injured in Russian shelling over the past day.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, over the past day, the enemy fired at Tiahynka, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Bilozerka, Tomaryne, Mykhailivka, Olhivka, Havrylivka, Kizomys, Antonivka, Vesele, Kozatske, Veletenske, Pryozerne, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Sadove, Prydniprovske, and Kherson.

Four high-rise buildings and 30 private houses were damaged.

At night the enemy dropped an air bomb on Kherson. It hit a high-rise building. Later, Prokudin released a video from the site of the bombing.

The shelling also damaged a medical facility and port infrastructure in the regional center.

In the Kherson region, two administrative buildings, a kindergarten, gas pipelines, a garage, and cars were hit.

Two people were killed and two others were injured, including a child, as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported, on March 8, the Russian army dropped a bomb on Kherson, injuring a 7-year-old boy.