Russia Reports Drone Attack On Taganrog, Aircraft Factory Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of explosions occurred in the Russian city of Taganrog (Rostov region) on the night of March 9, and authorities announced a massive drone attack.

The Astra Telegram channel reported this, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the attack lasted more than an hour. The governor of the Rostov region, Vasyl Golubev, called it "massive" and said that the attack was repelled by the Russian Air Defense Forces.

According to residents, they heard more than 20 explosions over the city.

Local publics write that the attack may have damaged the Taganrog Beriev Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex, where military transport aircraft of various types are built and repaired.

As reported, on March 7, an explosion occurred at the blast furnace production facility of the Cherepovets Steel Plant, allegedly caused by a drone attack.