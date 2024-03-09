Demchenko: Threat Of Saboteurs From North Has Not Disappeared

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The threat of sabotage and reconnaissance groups from the north has not disappeared, although for some time there has been a decline in their activity.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, commenting on the last battle with an enemy subversive reconnaissance group in Sumy region during the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"For some time we have seen a decrease in the activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in the Sumy and Kharkiv directions, but as we see, this threat is not going away. The enemy continues to use its subversive reconnaissance groups that plan or want to enter our territory," said Demchenko.

He reminded that on the night of March 7, border guards detected an enemy subversive group in the Sumy region and opened fire on it. The border guards were supported by artillery units, and the saboteurs retreated.

"We also see that the enemy does not stop trying to use its saboteurs in Kharkiv region. As long as we have such a neighbor, the threat of a subversive group will remain," Demchenko emphasized.

As reported, on the night of March 7, border guards from the Defense Forces detected a sabotage and reconnaissance group moving from the Russian Federation. They opened fire on the saboteurs with small arms and grenade launchers. The enemy retreated.