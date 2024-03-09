Teenager Killed In Nikopol District Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 16-year-old boy was killed in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of artillery shelling, and another young man is in hospital in serious condition.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"A 16-year-old boy died. Another 22-year-old is in the hospital. "He is seriously injured. These are the consequences of the morning Russian attack on the Chervonohryhorivka community in the Nikopol region. The occupants shelled it with artillery," wrote the head of the RMA.
According to him, the shelling damaged a private house, an outbuilding, a power line, and a gas pipeline.
Read also:
Invaders attack Nikopol
district with kamikaze drones, artillery
As reported, at night in the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian UAV hit an industrial enterprise, and five more drones were shot down.
MENAFN09032024000193011044ID1107955445
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.