Teenager Killed In Nikopol District Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 16-year-old boy was killed in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of artillery shelling, and another young man is in hospital in serious condition.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"A 16-year-old boy died. Another 22-year-old is in the hospital. "He is seriously injured. These are the consequences of the morning Russian attack on the Chervonohryhorivka community in the Nikopol region. The occupants shelled it with artillery," wrote the head of the RMA.

According to him, the shelling damaged a private house, an outbuilding, a power line, and a gas pipeline.

Invaders attackdistrict with kamikaze drones, artillery

As reported, at night in the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian UAV hit an industrial enterprise, and five more drones were shot down.