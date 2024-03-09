               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenia And Azerbaijan Agreed On Many Issues, Says Mirzoyan


3/9/2024 5:09:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Our talks with Azerbaijan envisage the establishment of permanent peace, not temporary, Azernews reports, citing Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan telling at the interview with TRT World.

He said that discussions on the draft peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku continue: "There are other discussion platforms. Meetings at the level of country leaders and negotiations between foreign ministers were held. We were able to reach an agreement on many issues, but the positions of the parties are still different on the main issues."

