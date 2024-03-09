Armenia And Azerbaijan Agreed On Many Issues, Says Mirzoyan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Our talks with Azerbaijan envisage the establishment of
permanent peace, not temporary, Azernews reports,
citing Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan telling at the
interview with TRT World.
He said that discussions on the draft peace agreement between
Yerevan and Baku continue: "There are other discussion platforms.
Meetings at the level of country leaders and negotiations between
foreign ministers were held. We were able to reach an agreement on
many issues, but the positions of the parties are still different
on the main issues."
