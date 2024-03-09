Azerbaijan, Turkiye Hold Consular Consultations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani and Turkish Foreign Ministries convened for another
round of consular consultations on Friday, Azernews reports.
The initial stage of consultations was led by Emil Safarov, head
of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
Azerbaijan, and Hayriye Nurdan Erpulat Altuntas, Director General
for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye,
along with their respective delegations.
During the main part of the consultations, Deputy Foreign
Ministers of Azerbaijan, Fariz Rzayev, and Turkiye, Yasin Ekrem
Serim, engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation in
consular, migration, and judicial matters, among others.
The parties exchanged views on the current state of bilateral
cooperation in consular affairs, emphasizing the importance of
developing cooperation frameworks, protecting the rights and
freedoms of citizens from both countries, and providing necessary
consular assistance when needed.
Additionally, as part of the consultations, Yalchin Rafiyev,
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Yasin Ekrem
Serim, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, discussed
prospects for cooperation in transportation, trade, and ongoing
collaboration within international organizations.
Deputy Minister Rafiyev provided updates to Deputy Minister
Yasin Ekrem Serim regarding preparations for the upcoming 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).
Representatives from the Ministry of Justice and the State
Migration Service of Azerbaijan, as well as counterparts from the
Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including
the General Directorate of Migration of Turkiye, also participated
in the meetings.
Officials of the Ministry of Justice and the State Migration
Service of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Justice of Turkiye, the
Ministry of Internal Affairs and the General Directorate of
Migration also took part in the meetings.
MENAFN09032024000195011045ID1107955443
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.