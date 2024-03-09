Azerbaijan, Turkiye Hold Consular Consultations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani and Turkish Foreign Ministries convened for another round of consular consultations on Friday, Azernews reports.

The initial stage of consultations was led by Emil Safarov, head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Hayriye Nurdan Erpulat Altuntas, Director General for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, along with their respective delegations.

During the main part of the consultations, Deputy Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Fariz Rzayev, and Turkiye, Yasin Ekrem Serim, engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation in consular, migration, and judicial matters, among others.

The parties exchanged views on the current state of bilateral cooperation in consular affairs, emphasizing the importance of developing cooperation frameworks, protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens from both countries, and providing necessary consular assistance when needed.

Additionally, as part of the consultations, Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Yasin Ekrem Serim, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, discussed prospects for cooperation in transportation, trade, and ongoing collaboration within international organizations.

Deputy Minister Rafiyev provided updates to Deputy Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim regarding preparations for the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Representatives from the Ministry of Justice and the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, as well as counterparts from the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including the General Directorate of Migration of Turkiye, also participated in the meetings.

