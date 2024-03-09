Azerbaijani State Security Service Delegates Opt In LEAP2024 And Deepfest Expo

(MENAFN- AzerNews) LEAP2024 and DeepFest, an international exhibition of
next-generation technologies and cybersecurity, were held in Saudi
Arabia's capital, Riyad, from March 4-7, 2024, Azernews reports.
Experts and specialists in the relevant field discussed current
challenges, next-generation cybersecurity solutions based on
artificial intelligence, issues related to the management of cyber
incidents in industrial control systems, and a detailed exchange of
views and extensive discussions on global technology goals until
2030.
Representatives from important Azerbaijani government entities,
commercial enterprises operating in the nation, and the State
Security Service (SSS) attended the event.
Within the framework of the event, a meeting was held between
the SSS delegation and senior officials of CISCO.
Addressing the fact that, due to the special attention and care
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
important work has been done in the country on sustainable
development in the technological sphere, Head of the SSS Cyber
Security Operational Center, Davud Rustamov noted that the process
of digitalization is being accelerated in Azerbaijan, technology
parks are being created, and innovative projects such as smart
villages are being successfully implemented in the territories
liberated from occupation, etc.
Furthermore, extensive information was provided on the work done
in the direction of ensuring the security of critical information
infrastructures, improving the national legislative base in this
area, developing the platform for the exchange of information on
cyber threats, and expanding international cooperation. It was
emphasized that Azerbaijan's position in the global cyber security
index has significantly improved, and CISCO was thanked for the
important PR.
During the discussion, CISCO representatives stated that the
company they represent would continue to undertake new projects in
Azerbaijan and that cooperation with Azerbaijan is especially
important to them.
In the course of discussions, CISCO agreed to collaborate on
digital acceleration in Azerbaijan, expand cyber security education
programs, and share best practices.
