Azerbaijani State Security Service Delegates Opt In LEAP2024 And Deepfest Expo

(MENAFN- AzerNews) LEAP2024 and DeepFest, an international exhibition of next-generation technologies and cybersecurity, were held in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyad, from March 4-7, 2024, Azernews reports.

Experts and specialists in the relevant field discussed current challenges, next-generation cybersecurity solutions based on artificial intelligence, issues related to the management of cyber incidents in industrial control systems, and a detailed exchange of views and extensive discussions on global technology goals until 2030.



Representatives from important Azerbaijani government entities, commercial enterprises operating in the nation, and the State Security Service (SSS) attended the event.

Within the framework of the event, a meeting was held between the SSS delegation and senior officials of CISCO.

Addressing the fact that, due to the special attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev important work has been done in the country on sustainable development in the technological sphere, Head of the SSS Cyber Security Operational Center, Davud Rustamov noted that the process of digitalization is being accelerated in Azerbaijan, technology parks are being created, and innovative projects such as smart villages are being successfully implemented in the territories liberated from occupation, etc.

Furthermore, extensive information was provided on the work done in the direction of ensuring the security of critical information infrastructures, improving the national legislative base in this area, developing the platform for the exchange of information on cyber threats, and expanding international cooperation. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan's position in the global cyber security index has significantly improved, and CISCO was thanked for the important PR.



During the discussion, CISCO representatives stated that the company they represent would continue to undertake new projects in Azerbaijan and that cooperation with Azerbaijan is especially important to them.

In the course of discussions, CISCO agreed to collaborate on digital acceleration in Azerbaijan, expand cyber security education programs, and share best practices.