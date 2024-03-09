               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Number Of Instagram Users In Azerbaijan Increases


3/9/2024 5:09:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Compared to the previous month of February and January of the current year, the market share of Instagram social network in Azerbaijan increased last month, Azernews reports.

The use of "Instagram" was 9.95 percent last month. It should be noted that this figure was 9.71% in January, and 9.74% in February last year.

