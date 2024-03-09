Number Of Instagram Users In Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Compared to the previous month of February and January of the
current year, the market share of Instagram social network in
Azerbaijan increased last month, Azernews reports.
The use of "Instagram" was 9.95 percent last month. It should be
noted that this figure was 9.71% in January, and 9.74% in February
last year.
MENAFN09032024000195011045ID1107955441
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.