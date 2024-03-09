In France, Most Of Islamophobic Thinking Is Directed At Women, Says Deputy Chairman

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The reason for the rise of Islamophobia in some European
countries is that this thinking spreads from the top down. This
means that Islamophobic thinking is indoctrinated into society
through the government, says Deputy Chairman of the State Committee
on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan Gunduz
Ismayilov during a panel discussion at the international scientific
conference on“Embracing Diversity: Fight against Islamophobia in
2024”, Azernews reports.
"For example, in 2019, in France, the number of discrimination
cases against Muslims in state-owned service establishments was
369, while this figure was 197 in the private sector. What does
this mean? In general, there are specific statistics on
Islamophobia in European countries such as France, Germany,
England, and Switzerland. For example, there are 2500 mosques in
France. The absolute majority of these mosques consist of one room.
Local Muslims do not have enough budget to build bigger mosques.
And the state prevents receiving help from outside. They perceive
this as converting France to Islam. Or the issue of Muslim clothing
is a serious problem in France. In France, 80% of Islamophobic
thinking is directed at women. The Muslims are also prevented from
receiving religious education. This is the case both in France and
in a number of European countries," he added.
The conference is jointly organized by the Baku International
Center for Multiculturalism, the Center for the Analysis of
International Relations, the G20 Interreligious Dialogue Forum and
the Baku Initiative Group.
It should be noted that more than 130 international guests
including scientists from 30 countries of the world, experts of
international organizations, religious figures and representatives
of non-governmental organizations are participating in the
event.
On March 10, the conference participants are scheduled to visit
Shusha, which has been declared the cultural capital of the Islamic
world in 2024.
Recall that March 15 was first announced as the International
Day of Combating Islamophobia on November 27-28, 2020 at the
meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation in Niamey, Niger. In 2022, the UN General
Assembly adopted March 15 as the International Day of Combating
Islamophobia.
