Over 13,000 Persons Partake In Kuwait Sports Day Competitions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 9 (KUNA) -- The first edition of Kuwait Sports Day kicked off on Saturday involving more than 13,000 racers on foot and motorbikes.

The event started under sponsorship and with attendance of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah along with a number officials and diplomats.

The competitions involve some 13,000 on Sheikh racing on Jaber Al-Ahmad Bridge. They include a five-kilometer race-walking and a 15-km motorbikes race, in addition to other sports activities, shows and games.

Led by His Highness the Prime Minister, the moto bikers and the walkers started the races on the bridge from the beginning toward the end line; the bridge southern islet.

The Public Sport Authority had built a sports village on the islet for tennis table, baby foot games, children playgrounds, a theater where a folkloric band is singing popular songs, booths serving food and coffee.

The authority's director general, Yusuf Al-Bdian, said in a statement to KUNA that he and his sports peers were honored with the presence of His Highness the prime minister at the activity, part of the authority's strategy, inspired by the former minister of youth, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

Al-Bidan said participation of more than 13,000 persons in the activity signaled its success, noting that it has been adopted as a state annual sports day by the prime minister

Oor her part, the assistant undersecretary for educational development and activities, Mariam Al-Enezi, said in remarks to KUNA that the ministry of education participated with 1,400 students. (end)

