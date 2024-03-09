12 Injured In Attack By Stray Dogs In North Kashmir's Kupwara

News agency GNS reported that a pack of stray dogs struck, running amok in Malik Mohalla Kupwara and a few of its adjacent areas. In the attack by the canines, at least twelve persons suffered injuries of varied nature, who all were taken from the site to nearby health facility.

A medical official at SDH Kupwara said that they have received twelve persons at the health facility who have suffered injuries of different sorts.

Identifying the injured persons as Wali Mohammad (40), Mohammad Jamal (55), Suhaib (6), Lovely Singh (25), Javid Ahmad (16), Saqlain (28), Ghulam Mohammad (70), Hafeeza Begum (55), Sumaiya (27), Abdul Ahad Hajam (60), Ghulam Mohiuddin (65) and Mohammad Shafi (58).

“All are being treated upon and largely remain out of danger,” the official said further.



