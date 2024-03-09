PM Modi Unveils Development Projects Worth Rs 17,500 Crore In Assam

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, March 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled development projects worth Rs 17,500 crore in Assam.

At a public meeting in Jorhat, PM Modi highlighted the initiatives bolstering the housing, oil and gas, health and railway sectors.

Under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) programme, he laid the foundation stones for several government projects, including Hemato-Lymphoid Center in Guwahati and a Medical College and Hospital in Sivasagar.

He also laid foundation stones for capacity expansion works for the refineries in Digboi and Guwahati.

At a cost of approximately Rs 3,992 crore, PM Modi inaugurated the 718-km Barauni-Guwahati Pipeline as well as a new medical college and hospital in Tinsukia.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated about 5.5 lakh homes under PM Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), constructed at a cost of about Rs 8,450 crore.

He unveiled railway projects worth more than Rs 1300 crore in the state including Dhupdhara-Chhaygaon section (part of New Bongaigaon - Guwahati Via Goalpara Doubling Project) and New Bongaigaon - Sorbhog Section (part of New Bongaigaon - Agthori Doubling Project).