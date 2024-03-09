PM Modi Unveils Development Projects Worth Rs 17,500 Crore In Assam

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, March 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled development projects worth Rs 17,500 crore in Assam.
At a public meeting in Jorhat, PM Modi highlighted the initiatives bolstering the housing, oil and gas, health and railway sectors.
Under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) programme, he laid the foundation stones for several government projects, including Hemato-Lymphoid Center in Guwahati and a Medical College and Hospital in Sivasagar.
He also laid foundation stones for capacity expansion works for the refineries in Digboi and Guwahati.
At a cost of approximately Rs 3,992 crore, PM Modi inaugurated the 718-km Barauni-Guwahati Pipeline as well as a new medical college and hospital in Tinsukia.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated about 5.5 lakh homes under PM Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), constructed at a cost of about Rs 8,450 crore.
He unveiled railway projects worth more than Rs 1300 crore in the state including Dhupdhara-Chhaygaon section (part of New Bongaigaon - Guwahati Via Goalpara Doubling Project) and New Bongaigaon - Sorbhog Section (part of New Bongaigaon - Agthori Doubling Project).
MENAFN09032024000231011071ID1107955401
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.