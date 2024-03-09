TV Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja Goes All Ethnic With Saree, Gajra And Bindi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Known for her work in 'Saas Bina Sasural' and 'Main Naa Bhoolungi', Aishwarya Sakhuja Nag has shared a video of herself in a saree, celebrating "Indianness."
The actress is an ardent social media user, and enjoys 530K followers on Instagram.
On Saturday, she dropped a Reel video of herself, wearing a black saree with golden motifs on it, and a red border. She paired it with a sleeveless golden blouse with a sweetheart neckline.
She kept her makeup muted with brown lips, smokey eyes, blush and a maroon bindi. Her hair is tied in a low bun with a gajra on it.
For the jewellery, she opted for golden oxidised bangles, and gold and red earrings.
It is captioned: "Celebrating Indianness where the saree whispers tales of tradition, the gajra perfumes history, jewelry echoes cultural richness, and the bindi is a mark of timeless grace."
On the work front, she was part of stunt-based reality shows 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and 'Trideviyaan'.
She last featured in the show 'Junooniyatt', in which she portrayed the role of Dr Pari Ahuja.
MENAFN09032024000231011071ID1107955393
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.