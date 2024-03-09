Planning To Send Your Child Back To India For Competitive Exam Preparation? Hear From JEE Main Outside India Topper On Why You Should Not

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 12:58 PM

ALLEN Overseas shines as a beacon of excellence in the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Results, securing top positions and setting new records, marking a noteworthy achievement with eight students securing above 99 percentile. Six of these high achievers hail from ALLEN UAE, showcasing the institute's commitment to excellence and 1 each from ALLEN Kuwait and ALLEN Saudi Arabia.

In this session, a record-breaking 11.7 lakh students participated, marking the highest number since the initiation of exams by the National Testing Agency (NTA). ALLEN Overseas proudly takes its place at the forefront of this success story.

NTA released the list of the toppers of JEE Main 2024 Session 1, in which Yatharth Samirkumar Shah, a 2-year programme student at Allen Overseas UAE Center, emerges as the OUTSIDE INDIA TOPPER with an impressive 99.99 percentile, leading a stellar group of achievers. ALLEN UAE boasts five more such high scorers, with Mohamed Shaheem and Mohammed Faheem securing 99.53 and 99.37 percentile and Parth Kohli, Shanthosh Ravi, and Harshil Harshad Viradia also excelled with 99.23, 99.08, and 99.02 percentile respectively. Adding to the victory, Farhan Al Zayed from ALLEN Kuwait and Janani Rajesh Kumar from ALLEN Saudi Arabia secured top positions with 99.97 and 99.27 percentile. Highlights of ALLEN Overseas results include 8 students securing 99 percentile and above, 37 achieving 95 percentile and above, and 62 attaining 90 percentile and above, showcasing the institute's consistent track record.

"With ALLEN Overseas, Yatharth has done it - you can do it too" echoes the sentiments of success, encouraging aspiring students to realise their academic goals with ALLEN from the Middle East without having to shift to India.

Yatharth Shah credits ALLEN Overseas for its unwavering support system, a world-class team of faculty members, and meticulously crafted study material. Acknowledging the key role of ALLEN in his success, Yatharth's mother highlights ALLEN's crucial role, stating, "If ALLEN was not in UAE, then Yatharth would have been studying in India."

Until grade 10, Santhosh Ravi believed he could easily ace exams by studying only the day before. However, upon entering grade 11 and 12, and with the guidance of ALLEN, he recognised the significance of academic discipline and a nurturing competitive environment. This atmosphere played a pivotal role in propelling him towards success in conquering the JEE MAIN 2024.

Farhan AL Zayed thanked his parents and ALLEN Overseas Kuwait in achieving this feat and looks forward to achieving more in upcoming JEE Main session 2 and later at JEE Advanced with ALLEN Overseas.

Mohd. Shaheem' s journey is a testament to ALLEN's faculty being the backbone, nurturing growth in his performance each day. His mother attests to the transformative impact ALLEN had on Shaheem's academic trajectory.

Mohd. Faheem credits ALLEN's faculty for guiding him to efficiently allocate time among subjects, a pivotal factor that fueled his success in JEE preparation. The disciplined approach instilled by ALLEN played a crucial role in shaping Faheem's strategy.

Parth Kohli commends ALLEN Overseas for providing ample study material, including past year questions and practice papers, which not only prepared him thoroughly but also simulated real exam scenarios. These resources and support led him to ace JEE with confidence on the big day.

Vishal Murgan expresses gratitude to ALLEN Overseas Oman for the efficient study material and doubt-clearing sessions that boosted his confidence.

"From 'ALLEN HAI, TO MUMKIN HAI' in India to proudly proclaiming, 'ALLEN HAI... TO MIDDLE EAST SE BHI MUMKIN HAI' - ALLEN Overseas is making possibilities happen not just in India but also in the Middle East. ALLEN Overseas takes pride in being more than an educational institution - it is a transformative force shaping the academic journey of students, propelling them to conquer prestigious examinations like JEE. These results motivate us to push the envelope even further towards our goal of bringing quality education within the reach of every student globally," says Keshav Maheshwari , managing director at ALLEN Overseas .

ALLEN Overseas's legacy of consistently producing toppers stands as the epitome of quality education. The institute's vision to deliver excellence in the GCC mirrors its success in India. With a world-class faculty team, ALLEN Overseas offers students unparalleled benefits and mentorship in JEE, NEET (UG), Olympiads, and even board exams.

In the journey towards JEE Advanced 2024, ALLEN Overseas remains dedicated to paving the way for its students' success and securing admissions to prestigious engineering institutions.

