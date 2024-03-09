LIVE: Landslide, Flight Diversions, Floods In UAE As Heavy Rains Pound 7 Emirates

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 9:45 AM

Last updated: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 1:24 PM

The severe weather conditions forecast to strike the UAE this weekend have begun.

Heavy rain and thunder have lashed several parts of the country overnight, with many residents waking up to showers, dark skies and strong winds.

Everyone is advised to stay indoors. Events were cancelled and popular leisure spots were closed.

With the bad weather expected to peak today - Khaleej Times brings you the latest updates from across the UAE.

1: Some Sharjah residents struggle to return home

Ahmed Ibrahim, a Sharjah resident said he was unable to get to work and couldn't return home because Al Ittihad Street had been left flooded.

"The street was literally flooded. I went out at 9am because I had pending work that needed to be done, but I couldn't get there. I returned home at 11am because there were no public transport options or taxis available – or they did not accept passengers. I walked a very long way until I found a way to get home."

1pm: Ajman residents face repercussions of heavy rains

Residents of Ajman were battling terrible weather conditions and its effects early today.

A family faced a lunchtime dilemma when their cooking gas cylinder ran out. Unfortunately, the agency responsible for refills wasn't keen on wading through knee-deep waters to reach them. Even calling a restaurant for delivery proved fruitless, as they were met with a firm refusal to brave the conditions and deliver to their doorstep.

In another part of the emirate, vehicles were immobilized in standing water, incapable of advancing. Meanwhile, a handful of drivers were grappling with the challenging task of navigating their vehicles through the submerged roads.

12: Dubai Municipality working to clear roads

In several posts made by RTA and Dubai Municipality, the authorities have said that they are taking all possible measures to clear roads.

12: Bus delays possible: RTA

The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai has taken to social media to inform residents of a possible delay in in bus schedules due to the adverse weather.

12: Stunning visuals from Al Madam

A resident of Al Madam, Sharjah, Alreem said, "Heavy rain started in the morning, but now it has stopped. My family and I went to see the valleys and pools of water, making the most of it."

12: Hail, heavy rains cause floods in UAE

KT readers have sent in videos and photos of the heavy rains across the country.

Instagram user 'MoHsIn' sent in a clip of hail pelting early today morning.

KT reader Dr Reshma Koshy sent in a video of rains from early today morning at Al Ittihad Road:

12pm: Dubai residents change plans after rains begin pouring

Some residents were visiting Kite Beach as part of their fitness routine. However, they had to cut their plans short due to a sudden heavy downpour.

“It wasn't raining in the morning, and we decided to go for a jog. We reached the beach around 6.30am. It was very windy and cloudy, but there were no signs of rain. However, around 7am, it started raining heavily,” said Vani, a resident of Nad Al Sheba.

“When it started raining heavily, all my focus was to find shelter and run towards my vehicle. It was not normal rain. I saw the seas, and they were very rough,” added Vani.

11: New road closures

Sharjah Police has said in an update that all road exit tunnels extending on Sharjah Maliha Road, Sharjah Al Dhaid road, and Khor Fakkan Road are closed due to rainwater accumulation.

An underpass used for U-turns along Emirates road has also been closed, motorists have noted.

KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

11: Kalba recovery teams prepared for potential emergencies

Shahid Kamal, a recovery truck driver in Kalba, said that he and his team have prepared for potential emergencies by having five trucks on standby to extract vehicles in the event of flooding.

“Two of the trucks have come from Sharjah to help residents extract vehicles from the water. Many people have parked their cars at higher altitudes. It is not raining much right now. Police have informed us that it may rain heavily and to be prepared,” said Kamal.

“Drawing from past experiences, many cars were stuck in water when it rained heavily, and the repair cost was very expensive. We need to take proactive steps to reduce the impact on the vehicles,” added Kamal.

11: Intercity buses suspended temporarily

Dubai's RTA has temporarily halted intercity bus service between Dubai and Sharjah (Route E315), it said in a tweet.

11: Dubai residents pay more for parking

Motorists who parked their cars in RTA spaces found themselves navigating water puddles to retrieve their vehicles before the 8am deadline when free parking ends.

With the hope of relocating to an unpaid spot, one driver in Dubai described their frustrating morning. "I initially extended my parking until 9am, aiming to find a free space later," said the motorist. "Yet as the rain persisted, I had to prolong it hour by hour. It seems I might be doing this the entire day."

11: Water accumulation on and near Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai residents travelling on and near Sheikh Zayed Road have witnessed pools of water forming on the major road.

Nasreen Abdulla, who was driving by said, "The exit from the service road to Sheikh Zayed Road near the first interchange is so flooded that cars are turning around and people are taking alternative routes."

11: Rainfall 'not heavy' in Kalba, residents prepared

Residents in Kalba had been anticipating heavy rain that could potentially lead to flooding on roads and water entering homes. However, to their surprise and relief, the anticipated heavy rainfall did not occur as expected.

“Last evening, a policeman informed the residents that there would be heavy rain and advised us to be prepared. We took precautions by placing our important household items on the first floor and packing our bags,” said Promod Pattanoor, a resident of Kalba.

“It started raining in the morning at around 8am, but it was not heavy. However, we are all prepared if the situation goes out of our hands,” said Pattanoor.

“The situation did not escalate as feared, bringing a sense of relief in anticipation of adverse weather conditions,” added Pattanoor.

11: Landslide in Ras Al Khaimah, residents cautioned

A road in Ras Al Khaimah caved i due to a landslide after heavy rains pounded the Emirates overnight.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have cordoned off a part of Al Shuhada Street after the mishap. The landslide happened on the street leading towards Emirates Road.

The police shared photos that showed a section of the road collapsed.

11am: Residents indulge in comfort food

The rain began gently before transforming into a torrential downpour that flooded the streets around the Business Bay Metro Station.

KT Photo: Mazhar Farooqui

With it being the weekend, the usual throng of commuters refrained from using the metro, opting to stay home instead. They sought solace in sipping hot tea and indulging in pakodis-a type of fritter beloved in many Asian households.

"We typically reserve fritters for iftar during Ramadan, but the rain-drenched weather inspired me to whip up a batch today," said an Indian housewife. "I'm absolutely enthralled by this weather-the dark clouds and the sight of cars splashing water as they speed along Sheikh Zayed Road. It's quite a spectacle from my balcony."

10: Dubai-Sharjah traffic update

Informing residents driving to Sharjah that there is heavy traffic in that direction, it urged motorists to use alternative roads such as Beirut Street and Emirates Road.

10: 13 inbound Dubai flights diverted

Thirteen inbound flights to Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Saturday morning have been rerouted to nearby airpor , a DXB official told Khaleej Times.

“Dubai Airports can confirm that normal operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been affected due to the adverse weather conditions since early hours on Saturday, March 9. Consequently, 13 inbound flights have been rerouted to nearby airports. We are actively collaborating with our service partners and airlines to minimise any inconvenience experienced by our valued guests,” DXB said in a statement.

10: Water pockets on major roads

Dubai resident Shihab was out on a drive with his friend near Dubai Trade Centre roundabout when he encountered water pockets.

Drivers are advised to drive slowly and carefully during the rain.

10: Cars break down on flooded road

In Hatta, drivers splash through muddy floodwaters as thick, gray clouds hover above the mountains.

Here's a clip shared by Galadari Brothers Group chief Mohammed Galadari:

Some cars broke down, so these men were left with no choice but to push the vehicle:

10: Boots on the ground

All geared up for rain, the Dubai Police brave floodwaters to manage traffic and keep motorists safe:

10am: Fewer cars on road, no queue of commuters

KT Photo: Waad Barakat

In Al Furjan, only a few vehicles are on the road.

Usually, there's a long line of commuters waiting for the bus - but, today, there's no queue. Puddles of water are also starting to form in different spots.

9: Deliveries continue despite rains

Delivery riders continue working despite the inclement weather conditions outside. Food delivery applications have informed users of possible delays as rains persist.

Deepak, a delivery rider from Nepal, has said to KT Reporter Angel Tesorero that deliveries continue but riders take shelter when it rains. He has just finished delivering food ordered from Motor City to Dubai South, a distance of about 18kms.

KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

Food delivery outlets have asked some users to pick up their meals instead, due to bad weather.

9: Residents step out and battle weather

UAE residents have pulled out all stops when it comes to battling severe weather conditions that have been persisting all morning.

As some step out to work, they can be seen dressed in raincoats and carrying colourful umbrellas.

9: Rains pour, motorists asked to slow down

Rains continue pouring down, as cars are seen wading through wet roads. This video shared by KT reader Nicola, shows a car slowly driving into a road where water has accumulated.

Motorists have been asked to exercise caution while driving as inclement weather persists. The Ministry of Interior has put out an alert urging residents to drive safely.

9: Restaurants open, not many to serve

Some restaurants have opened but residents have not started heading out yet.

KT Photo: Laraib Anwer

9am: Unstable weather forecast today

Weather conditions will continue to be unstable today, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. Rainfall of different intensities will take place, along with lightning and thunder.

JLT resident Dominic Keogh Peters shared a video of heavy rains pelting the area, early today morning.

Temperatures are set to decrease today and could be as low as 20oC in Abu Dhabi and 19oC in Dubai and 10oC in mountainous regions.

Visibility is also set to dip, as heavy rains and strong winds will cause dust and sand to blow.

