UAE: Road Collapses As Heavy Rains Strike RAK

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 11:13 AM

Last updated: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 12:25 PM

A road in Ras Al Khaimah caved in on Saturday due to a landslide after heavy rains pounded the Emirates overnight.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have cordoned off a part of Al Shuhada Street after the mishap. The landslide happened on the street leading towards Emirates Road.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The police shared photos that showed a section of the road collapsed.

More to follow

ALSO READ:

Heavy UAE rains: 13 Dubai flights diverted due to adverse weather conditions

LIVE: Landslide, flight diversions, floods as heavy rains pound UAE

Unstable weather in UAE: Roads, beaches, Global Village; full list of closures due to rain

'Can't take any chances': Some UAE residents move to safer grounds before heavy rain hits

UAE rain: Dubai suspends ferry, water taxi services