23 Gazans Died From Dehydration, Malnutrition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.9 (Petra) - A total of 23 Gazan children were killed of malnutrition and dehydration, after 3 victims in Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza dehdrayted and starved to death, Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced Saturday.To date following 155 days of Israeli aggression against Gaza, death toll rose to 30,878 Palestinians and 72,400 others wounded since last October 7, the ministry's initial statistics showed.So far, a total of 586 Israeli soldiers were killed since last October 7, while 246 others died since start of the ground operation on last October 27.