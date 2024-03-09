Qatar Sees 'Increasing' Demand For Jordanian Consumer Products

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Mar. 9 (Petra) - Qatari markets have recently begun to witness an "increasing" demand for Jordanian food and consumer goods and products, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.In statements to "Petra" Saturday, Qatari merchants and importers said this phenomenon happens every year during Ramadan and the days preceding the holy month, adding the country witnesses this "large and unusual" demand for various types and varieties of goods and food products imported from Jordan.The traders added that this demand is normal for consumers, who are keen to choose high-quality products that reflect cultural diversity, which is the case for Jordanian food products.