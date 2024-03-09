ACI's Exports At Jd926mln During Last 2 Months 2024-Statistics

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 9 (Petra) - Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) exports amounted to JD926 million during the last two months of 2024, compared to JD1.272 billion for the same period last year.According to statistical data obtained by "Petra," exports of 5 sectors recorded an increase, while the rest dropped by a rate ranging between 5% for the catering, food, agricultural, livestock, engineering, electrical, and information technology sectors, and 58% for the mining sector.During the last two months of 2024, India, the United States Saudi Arabia and Iraq accounted for the majority of ACI's exports, recording a combined value of JD573 million.The chamber's exports to the United States surged during the past two months of 2024 to about JD211 million, compared to JD195 million for the same period last year, by 8%.Statistical data showed that ACI's exports to Saudi Arabia increased by 15% during the last two months of 2024, reaching about JD138 million, compared to JD120 million for the same period last year.ACI's exports to Iraq went down by 10% during the last two months of 2024, reaching JD151 million, compared to JD136 million for the same period last year.On the other hand, the chamber's exports to India declined during the last two months of 2024 to JD73 million, compared to JD238 million for the same period last year, marking a decrease of 69%.During the last two months of 2024, the chamber's exports were distributed among the mining industries sectors with a value of JD196 million, while its exports of engineering, electrical and information technology sectors were worth about JD157 million and chemicals and cosmetics stood at JD152 million.Exports of the catering, food, agricultural and livestock sectors amounted to about JD132 million, while therapeutic and medical supplies amounted to JD101 million and leather and textiles amounted to JD75 million.The rest of ACI's exports during the last two months of 2024 were distributed among the packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies sectors, with a value of JD46 million.Meanwhile, plastic and rubber exports stood at 45 million, construction hit about JD19 million and wood and furniture industries amounted to JD4 million.