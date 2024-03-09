France Condemns Israel's Decision To Approve Plans For 3,500 Colonial Housing Units.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Paris / PNN /

France has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's recent decision to approve plans for nearly 3,500 new housing units for Israeli colonists in the occupied West Bank.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a press statement, "We call on the Israeli government to immediately reverse this decision, which is unacceptable, illegal, and irresponsible given the extremely high tensions that already exist on the West Bank and the approach of sensitive religious holidays."

"The Israeli settlement of the Palestinian Territories, which has led to evictions and the demolition of Palestinian structures in Area C and East Jerusalem, is a flagrant violation of international law and must stop. Outposts, which are also illegal under Israeli law, must be dismantled without delay," the statement affirmed.

France condemned "all unilateral measures that undermine prospects for a two-State solution, which is the only way to ensure Israeli's right to security and the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians."

"That is why we have adopted sanctions against the extremist Israeli settlers who are to blame for acts of violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank."