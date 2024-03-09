Cabinet Approves Over Rs 10,300 Crore For Indiaai Mission To Boost AI Startups

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 9 (KNN)

In a significant move aimed at bolstering India's burgeoning AI ecosystem, the Cabinet has approved an allocation of over Rs 10,300 crore for the IndiaAI Mission on Friday.

This substantial financial injection, spread over the next five years, signifies a pivotal step towards accelerating various components of the mission.

The IndiaAI Mission encompasses a range of strategic initiatives, including the establishment of the IndiaAI Compute Capacity, the IndiaAI Innovation Centre (IAIC), the IndiaAI Datasets Platform, the IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, the IndiaAI FutureSkills program, IndiaAI Startup Financing, and Safe & Trusted AI.

A cornerstone of this endeavour is the IndiaAI Compute Capacity, which aims to build a state-of-the-art AI computing infrastructure by deploying over 10,000 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) through strategic collaborations between the public and private sectors.

According to Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, this approval underscores the government's commitment to leveraging AI as a catalyst for India's digital economy.



He emphasised Prime Minister Modi's vision of harnessing the power of AI for the benefit of Indian citizens and the nation's economic growth.

Chandrasekhar stated, "AI is going to be the kinetic enabler for India's digital economy.



Prime Minister Modi ji has always said that India is going to fully exploit the power of AI for the benefit of its citizens and for the expansion of its economy."

The financial allocation will not only support AI startups but also fund industry-led projects aimed at fostering social impact and propelling innovation.



Additionally, it will fortify the IndiaAI Startup Financing mechanism, facilitating easier access to funding for budding AI ventures.

The IndiaAI Innovation Centre (IAIC) will play a pivotal role in driving research and development efforts, with a focus on indigenous Large Multimodal Models (LMMs) and domain-specific models.



Meanwhile, the IndiaAI Datasets Platform will receive a boost to enhance the accessibility and quality of public sector datasets, fostering data-driven governance and innovation.

Furthermore, the IndiaAI FutureSkills program aims to democratise AI education by increasing accessibility to graduate and post-graduate AI programs, along with establishing Data and AI Labs across major cities and smaller towns.

(KNN Bureau)