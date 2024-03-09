Russia Claims Destroying 47 Ukrainian Drones

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Moscow on Saturday claimed intercepting and destroying 47 Ukrainian drones in different Russian regions.

The attack drones were downed in Belgorod, Kursk, Volgograd and Rostov Regions on Friday night, said the Defence Ministry in Moscow.

TASS quoted a ministry statement as saying:“An attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with the use of 47 UAVs ... was thwarted.”

It added the unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by the air defence forces on duty - one drone in Belgorod, two in Kursk Region), three in Volgograd and 41 in Rostov.

