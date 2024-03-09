Afghanistan, Ireland Clash In 2Nd ODI Today

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Ireland are all set to square off in their second One-Day International today (Saturday) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
The match would commence at 4:00pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.
Afghanistan had earlier taken a winning start to the series, thrashing the opposition by 35 runs in the opener.
The two sides will meet in their final ODI on March 12 at the same venue.
