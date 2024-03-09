Mapping The Indian Manosphere

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "One of the most popular videos uploaded by Dev Tyagi, a 23-year-old social media content creator and music producer with 85,000 followers on Instagram, is about how he doesn't allow his girlfriends to have male friends.“Agar meri bandi hai, woh dost nahi rakh sakti... uske zindagi mein sirf ek ladka hoga, woh hunga main (If I have a girlfriend, she can't have male friends. There should be only one guy in her life and that's me),” says Tyagi, in the slickly produced, sepia-toned short video set to a low-fi beat, which has over 500,000 likes on Instagram and has been shared close to 200,000 times.

