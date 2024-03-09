Viral Tiktok Trend 'Chroming' Claims The Life Of An 11-Year-Old Boy: Here's What Happened

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a heartbreaking incident, an 11-year-old boy named Tommie-Lee Gracie Billington lost his life while attempting the perilous \"chroming\" challenge at a friend's residence. The young boy tragically passed away instantly after a sleepover, where he and his friends decided to try the TikTok craze that involves inhaling hazardous household chemicals, reported NDTV per the publication, according to the boy's grandmother, who witnessed the devastating event, Tommie-Lee went into cardiac arrest immediately and despite the hospital's efforts to revive him, nothing worked. The dangerous trend, known as chroming, has been spreading on social media platforms and involves inhaling substances like nail polish remover, hairspray, aerosol deodorant, lighter fluid, gasoline, paint thinners, spray paint, and permanent markers report also cites that medical experts, including the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne and the American Addiction Centers, have warned about the severe risks associated with chroming. Inhaling these chemicals can lead to adverse effects such as dizziness, vomiting, cardiac failure, and even brain damage. The brief euphoric effect sought by those attempting the challenge comes at an alarming cost to their health, the toxic substances are absorbed into the bloodstream through the lungs, affecting various organs and causing cognitive abnormalities ranging from mild impairment to severe dementia. The Alcohol and Drug Foundation in Australia highlights the link between regular inhalant use and high rates of depression, anxiety, and other substance abuse issues. While inhalants may not directly cause these disorders, their use can trigger or worsen existing conditions tragic loss of Tommie-Lee Gracie Billington serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with these online challenges and the need for increased awareness and prevention efforts to protect young lives from such risky behaviors.



