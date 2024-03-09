Former Vice Chairman Of Novartis India Ranjit Shahani Passes Away

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ranjit Shahani, Former Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Novartis India and Chairman of JB Pharmaceuticals has passed away, as reported by CNBC-TV18 to Shahani's LinkedIn profile, Ranjit Shahani is a mechanical engineer from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and an MBA holder from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, served as the Managing Director and Vice Chairman at Novartis India Ltd. from 2001 to 2018 commenced his career with Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) in India, then progressed to General Manager at ICI, Zeneca in the U.K., overseeing operations in Asia Pacific and Latin America for their petrochemicals and plastics division.

Following this, he held the position of CEO at Roche Products Limited before joining Novartis India Limited in 1997.

Shahani holds various roles including President Emeritus of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India, President of the Swiss Indian Chamber of Commerce India, and serves on the Advisory Council of HSPH India Research Centre, he is the Chairman of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals and holds directorships on the boards of Hikal Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd.



