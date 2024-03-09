Stunning PHOTOS Of PM Modi's Safari In Assam's Kaziranga National Park

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the elephant safari and jeep ride inside Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve today morning. He is on his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Check out some stunning photos here.

He was accompanied by park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials.

He is the first Prime Minister to visit the Unesco World Heritage Site since 1957, according to the Assam Chief Minister's Office.



Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Assam, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs.18,000 crore.

The projects are being undertaken by both the Assam and Central governments.

From March 8 to 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.