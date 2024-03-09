IND Vs ENG, 5Th Test: James Anderson Joins Elite Club With 700 Test Wickets At Dharamsala (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a historic feat, James Anderson achieved the remarkable milestone of 700 Test wickets during the fifth Test match between India and England in Dharamsala. The seasoned English pacer now stands as only the third bowler to reach this prestigious mark, following in the footsteps of legendary spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.
Anderson entered the match with 698 wickets and left an indelible mark by dismissing Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav during India's first innings, securing his place in the exclusive 700-wicket club. Notably, Muralitharan and Warne are the sole bowlers who have previously surpassed this monumental milestone.
The accomplishment solidifies Anderson's status as the leading wicket-taker among pacers, a distinction he earned by surpassing Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets during the Oval Test against India in 2018.
As the list of the most Test wickets in history reflects, Anderson now stands proudly alongside the cricketing legends:
Muttiah Muralitharan: 800 wickets
Shane Warne: 708 wickets
James Anderson: 700 wickets (ongoing)*
Anil Kumble: 619 wickets
Stuart Broad: 604 wickets
Additionally, Anderson holds the record for the most Test wickets for England, a testament to his enduring excellence in the sport:
James Anderson: 700 wickets (ongoing)*
Stuart Broad: 604 wickets
Ian Botham: 383 wickets
Bob Willis: 325 wickets
Fred Trueman: 307 wickets
