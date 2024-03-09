IND Vs ENG, 5Th Test: India Clinches Series 4-1 With Dominant Win Over England In Dharamsala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India secured a comprehensive victory, dominating England in every aspect of the game over the last three days to clinch the series 4-1. Although England exhibited glimpses of brilliance in patches throughout the series, they were thoroughly outplayed in the final Test.

Let's revisit how the Test unfolded in the past three days. England won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite a promising start, they faltered, with Zak Crawley leading the way with 79, while Duckett contributed 27. Root and Bairstow both reached their 20s but failed to convert. England posted a total of 218 in the first innings, with Kuldeep Yadav shining for India, claiming 5 wickets for 72 runs in 15 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin supported him with 4 wickets for 51 runs in 11.4 overs, and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a wicket.

In response, India showcased a robust batting performance, featuring centuries from captain Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110). Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), debutant Devdutt Padikkal (65), and Sarfaraz Khan (56) contributed significantly. India posted a formidable total of 477 in 124.1 overs. Shoaib Bashir was England's leading bowler, claiming 5/173 in 46.1 overs, while Tom Hartley and James Anderson also took wickets.

Facing a substantial deficit of 259 runs, England struggled, losing wickets at regular intervals. Openers fell early, and despite Joe Root's valiant effort with 84 off 128 balls, England succumbed. They were eventually bowled out for 195 in 48.1 overs, handing India the victory.

Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball, securing his 36th five-wicket haul and totaling 9 wickets in the match with figures of 5/77 in 14 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja also made crucial contributions with the ball.

In summary, India triumphed by an innings and 64 runs, sealing the series with a convincing 4-1 scoreline.

Also Read:

Verbal fireworks in Dharamsala: Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan's banter targets England's Jonny Bairstow (WATCH)