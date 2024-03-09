Aadujeevitham Trailer OUT: Prithviraj Sukumaran's New Avatar Promises To Be Edge-Of-The-Seat Survival Thriller

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much-awaited trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran's survival thriller film Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) was released on Saturday (Mar 09). Directed by Blessy, the upcoming film falls within the survival drama genre and is scheduled for release on March 28th. As the film's release date approaches, the anticipation and excitement have reached new heights. With several promotional materials already creating a buzz on social media, the makers have now released the official trailer for Aadujeevitham.

The 1-minute and 33-second trailer offers a glimpse into the character of Najeeb, portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and showcases the physical and mental transformations he undergoes throughout the film, providing viewers with an insight into what to expect from Aadujeevitham.

The trailer of Aadujeevitham features exceptional cinematography with vibrant colors, complemented by impactful music and sound design, adding depth to the film. It promises to deliver a bone-chilling retelling of Najeeb's real-life journey and is undoubtedly a must-watch in theaters.

Directed by the acclaimed Blessy and based on the gripping 2008 Malayalam novel penned by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' narrates the compelling tale of Najeeb, a young man who embarks on a journey from Kerala to a foreign land in the 1990s, weaving a narrative of survival and resilience against the odds.

The stellar cast includes the versatile Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, supported by a talented ensemble featuring Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and Talib al Balushi. With the masterful cinematography by KS Sunil, seamless editing by Sreekar Prasad, and soul-stirring musical compositions by none other than the legendary AR Rahman, 'Aadujeevitham' promises a visual and auditory extravaganza that transcends boundaries.

The film has received a U/A certification from the CBFC and will be having a runtime of 2 hours and 52 minutes. Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams also joined as producers, along with Blessy himself under the banners of Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production and Alta Global Media. A. R. Rahman composed the film's original score and songs.