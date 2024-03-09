Viral Video: Zomato Introduces New Dress Code For Women Delivery Personnel, Internet Reacts (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Zomato's announcement of kurtas as one of the dress options for its women delivery partners instead of the Zomato t-shirts was lauded on the internet.

The video that the meal delivery service posted of its staff members attempting on the new attire went popular on social media. The choice was made in response to comments from a number of female employees who expressed some unease about wearing t-shirts with a western aesthetic.

Taking to Instagram, Zomato shared the video and wrote,“Starting today, Zomato women delivery partners can choose to wear a kurta”.



The new kurtas from the corporation were worn by a few Zomato delivery workers. They were taking part in a picture session when they appeared in the film, and they expressed their happiness over the new outfit and praised the corporation for it.

The video has already amassed nearly three lakh views, over 46,000 likes, and several comments, with many commending Zomato's progressive initiative.

One individual remarked, "Zomato, you nailed the marketing game. You touch hearts like no one else."



One more said, "This change has been long overdue." "How awesome. Everybody's definition of empowerment is unique," said a third.