SEXY Photos: Disha Patani Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Shimmery Blouse-Take A Look

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Disha Patani looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery golden dress with a kurta and sharara. She will soon be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra.

Disha Patani understands how to shatter the internet with her wild fashion statements. The Bollywood actress is once again making waves on social media with her sultry Instagram posts.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani looked stunning in a shimmering gold combination of a kurta and sharara.

As she posed for the cameras, the MS Dhoni actress flaunted ample cleavage and a toned, perfect 10 physique. The diva emanated elegance, charm, and sensuality!

The fans were also eager to respond. Many others sent heart emojis in the comments section.

Disha Patani has often shared sexy images on Instagram.

The actress has an exquisite sense of style and does not shy away from showing off her curves while handing out huge fashion dreams.

Recently, her film Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur completed 4 years on Friday; Disha took to her Instagram handle to celebrate this milestone.



Directed by Mohit Suri, the thriller featured Disha Patani in the role of Sara Nambiar. Apart from Disha and Aditya, Malang also featured an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu.

To mark 4 years of its release, Disha shared a steamy still from the film, where she can be seen almost kissing Aditya Roy Kapur's character. She wrote,“4 years of #malang”.