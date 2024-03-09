Emirates' Special Arrangements For Ramadan

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)



Dubai: During the Holy Month of Ramadan, Emirates will be serving thousands of meal boxes for fasting passengers both onboard and at boarding gates, screening an array of religious content and popular TV shows on ice, and offering traditional Ramadan dishes in the lounges.

From the 11 March, customers breaking their fast across all cabin classes to select destinations will be offered nutritionally balanced Ramadan meal boxes. Emirates' Ramadan boxes will be served in addition to the regular hot meal service.

For fasting customers at select Emirates Boarding Gates during iftar time, complimentary iftar boxes to help break the fast - containing water, laban, a banana, and dates will be served.

At the Emirates lounges in Dubai International Airport (DXB), traditional Arabic sweets, dates and coffee in addition to hot and cold meals will be offered during Ramadan. Emirates lounges are also equipped with dedicated prayer rooms and ablution facilities to ensure a peaceful environment for worship.



To ensure the highest levels of accuracy for fasting Muslim passengers, Emirates uses a unique tool to calculate the correct timings for imsak (the time to commence fasting) and iftar while in-flight, based on the times of the sunrise and sunset of the location the flight is passing by using the aircraft's longitude, latitude, and altitude. When the sun sets, passengers will be officially informed of the iftar time by the captain.

For the duration of the Holy Month, Emirates inflight entertainment proramme ice will feature special religious content as well.

Emirates provides Ramadan awareness training for its cabin crew and on ground teams in Dubai and across its network. Special training resources have been provided to ensure operational teams are aware of the Holy Month, understand the cultural significance and nuances of this time and recognise specific practices that Muslims engage in, so they are prepared to provide the highest levels of service to customers throughout their travel journey.

