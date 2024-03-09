Ammunition Found In Khankandi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Weapons and ammunition have been found in Khankandi, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of
Internal Affairs.
On March 8, the police officers found 1 assault rifle, 1
grenade, 1 grenade fuse, 1 magazine, 241 cartridges of various
calibers, and other ammunition in the territory of Khankandi
city.
Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered in
secret places, as well as in the basements of schools,
kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas of
Azerbaijan's Garabagh as well as in Khankendi.
Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are once
again confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who were
illegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations in
the territories of Azerbaijan.
It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result of
the short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani
Army, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh were
disarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought to
Baku and arrested in accordance with the law.
