Russian Drone Hits Factory In Kryvyi Rih District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night in the Kryvyi Rih district, a Russian UAV hit an industrial enterprise while five more were shot down by air defense forces.

Serhiy Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Adminstration, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Out sky defenders shot down five drones over the Kryvyi Rih district this night. But an industrial enterprise was hit. A fire broke out there," he wrote.

Also, the invaders targeted the Nikopol district. The town of Marhanets and one of the villages within the community were subjected to shelling. Russian forces fired off nearly a dozen heavy artillery rounds.

No casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Friday, Russian troops three times shelled the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region employing artillery.