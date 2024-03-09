Turkish Court Remands Six Suspects For Selling Info. To Mossad

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, March 9 (KUNA) -- A Turkish court on Friday remanded in custody six suspects after the end of their interrogation by the Public Prosecution for selling information to Israel's Mossad intelligence service.

According to Anadolu agency (AA), the court decided to release one person who was detained with the six defendants, while imposing judicial supervision on him.

On March 5, the Turkish authorities arrested seven people on suspicion of collecting and selling information for the Mossad, in cooperation between the Turkish Intelligence Service and the Istanbul Security Directorate.

It added that initial investigations showed that the suspect, Hamza Turhan Ayberk, is a former government employee and communicates with the Mossad through a woman named Victoria.

It pointed out that Ayberk who appeared several times on television talk shows on Turkish channels, was found to be working as an "informant" for the Mossad using a group of government employees in exchange for money.

Last January, Turkish authorities referred 34 suspects to justice on spying for the Mossad while searching for 12 others accused of the same incident. (end)

to













MENAFN09032024000071011013ID1107955109