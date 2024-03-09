Turkish Pres.: Ankara Ready To Host Russia-Ukraine Peace Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, March 9 (KUNA) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country is ready to host a peace summit in which Russia and Ukraine will be present, vowing to carry on endeavors to end the war through negotiations.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his visiting Ukrainian counterpart Volodymr Zelenskyy on Friday evening, the Turkish president restated Ankara's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

Erdogan added that his country is ready to provide strong support for reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, noting that Turkish companies are still operating in Ukraine in spite of war risks.

On bilateral trade relations, the Turkish leader said he had agreed with the Ukrainian president to boost two-way trade to USD 10 billion.

For his part, the Ukrainian president said that talks between Kiev and Ankara have been always "sincere and fruitful".

He said in an X post following his meeting with Erdogan that they had reached agreements on joint defensive projects at both governmental and corporate levels. (end)

