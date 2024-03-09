Lakhimai, Pradyumna And Phoolmai: 3 Elephants Whom PM Modi Fed Sugarcane During Jungle Safari (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, March 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode on an elephant 'Pradyumna' for a safari in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam on Saturday. He also went on a jeep safari and visited Daflang Tower in the park.

Raju Goala, who was the mahout of 'Pradyumna', took PM Modi on the elephant safari at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Prime Minister also fed sugarcane to three elephants in the park.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote,“Feeding sugar cane to Lakhimai, Pradyumna and Phoolmai. Kaziranga is known for the rhinos but there are also large number of elephants there, along with several other species.”

The Prime Minister then took the jeep safari in the park. He was there for around two hours before heading towards Arunachal Pradesh to launch some key projects there.

PM Modi also interacted with female forest guards deployed at Kaziranga National Park.

In the Central Kohora Range of the park, the PM first experienced an elephant safari in the Mihimukh area before going on a jeep safari within the same range during his first visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The director of Kaziranga National Park, Sonali Ghosh, and other forest department officials accompanied the Prime Minister.

PM Modi arrived at Kaziranga National Park on Friday evening, where he received a grand welcome.